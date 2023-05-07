BSF soldier killed, six injured in Poonch accident

Jammu, May 7: One BSF personnel was killed and six others were injured when a BSF vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Sunday.

Quoting official sources, GNS reported that the BSF Vehicle Tata-407 (HR39 A 8662) skidded off the road and fell into about 250-feet deep gorge, leading to the injuries to seven personnel. The injured personnel were later shifted to hospital and one of them identified as constable Ram Chandran of 158 battalion BSF succumbed to his injuries, they said. Chandran had suffered serious head injury.