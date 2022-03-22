BSF sub-inspector found hanging inside his quarter in J&K's Rajouri

Srinagar, Mar 22: Body of a BSF Sub-Inspector was found hanging from the ceiling of his quarter in Sunderbani area of J&K Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the body of the trooper identified as Ladup Bomza from West Bengal was found hanging inside his quarter at the camp at 1800 hours.
A post-mortem of the body has been conducted at Sub-district Hospital Sundarbani after which it was handed over to the BSF authorities after completion of legal formalities, an official said.
He said that suicide was “definitely a possibility” but a police investigation “will cover all other angles”.