Buddha Amarnath Yatra | Admin ensures impeccable facilities for yatris at Dalogra halt station

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri Vikas Kundal Saturday inspected facilities and arrangements for yatris at the Dalogra halting station for Buddha Amarnath Yatra.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that accompanied by a team of officers, the DC reviewed the provision of critical facilities including safe drinking water, nourishing sustenance, uninterrupted electricity, and other fundamental amenities to ensure comfortable stay and enriching experience of yatris.

ACR, Imran Kataria, Tehsildar Rajouri and other officials accompanied the DC during the inspection conducted for facilitating the spiritual pilgrimage.

The ongoing Shri Buddha Amarnath Ji Yatra is a journey of profound spiritual importance, drawing devotees from across the nation.

The administration remains steadfast in its commitment to provide a secure and transformative pilgrimage, ensuring that all necessary amenities are readily accessible to the yatris.