Buddha Amarnath Yatra to start from August 17

Rajouri, June 22: The annual pilgrimage of Baba Shri Buddha Amarnath referred to as Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra is set to start from August 17.
It will be a ten days long pilgrimage for people from across the country. The management looking after arrangements of pilgrimage has decided to extend the arrangements schedule for two more days in order to facilitate local pilgrims’ movement.
During this pilgrimage, pilgrims from across the country reach Baba Buddha Amarnath temple and pay obeisance there.
The yatra earlier remained suspended for years together and was restored after 2010 only while the number of pilgrims reaching for this pilgrimage increased with every year.
Meanwhile, the Vishav Hindu Parishad, Hindu organization that looks after the arrangements for pilgrimage, has issued schedule for this year informing that it will start on August 17 and will be for ten days while two days extra schedule has been kept for facilitating local pilgrims of Jammu province who visit Baba Buddha Amarnath temple on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
Rajouri districT vice president of Vishav Hindu Parishad, Naveen Mahajan said that this year Baba Buddha Amarnath Yatra will start on August 17 and it will remain for ten days uptill August 27.
He said that devotees from all the states and UTs of country shall be reaching “here to attend this pilgrimage and yatra convoy will move in an organised manner as per SOPs of Government.”
“Like every year, Yatra convoy will leave Jammu base camp every morning and will halt in Rajouri for lunch and then will proceed further towards Poonch,” said Naveen.
He added,” Alongwith ten days of routine yatra schedule, we have also decided to keep all arrangements including Langaars and halt points functional for next two days after August 27 in order to facilitate pilgrimage of local people of Jammu province as many locals prefer moving on pilgrimage and paying obeisance at temple on or near the festival of Raksha bandhan.”
The pilgrims pay obeisance at Baba Buddha Amarnath temple at Poonch Mandi in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district while a special yatra camp is established at Poonch Akhara Mandir where devotees stay for night before leaving for temple next morning.