Burglary attempt at Grameen Bank in Poonch

Srinagar, Jun 19: A burglary attempt was made on Grameen Bank in Dhargalon in Mendhar of Poonch on intervening Sunday and Monday night, sources said.

GNS reported that some unknown persons damaged a wall of the bank last night. "Once the staff arrived for their routine duties today morning, they noticed a hole through the wall of the bank, creating apprehension about the possible burglary attempt made by some unknown persons on the bank", they said.