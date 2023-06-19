Burglary attempt at Grameen Bank in Poonch
Srinagar, Jun 19: A burglary attempt was made on Grameen Bank in Dhargalon in Mendhar of Poonch on intervening Sunday and Monday night, sources said.
GNS reported that some unknown persons damaged a wall of the bank last night. "Once the staff arrived for their routine duties today morning, they noticed a hole through the wall of the bank, creating apprehension about the possible burglary attempt made by some unknown persons on the bank", they said.
"Soon after, a police team reached the site and have been since assessing the situation to see whether anything has been stolen or not", they said.
When contacted, a police official said that they received information about the hole in the wall from the bank officials. "We are ascertaining the things as of now and once we get to the things, we'll share the details accordingly", the official said.