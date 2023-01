Rajouri: Flames spread in bushy areas close to the Line of Control in Mankote area of Mendhar.

Official sources said that in forward locations of Line of Control, fire flames erupted on Wednesday evening and spread in some acres of LoC area.

Bush fire is spreading further but there are no reports of any land mine explosions so far. Earlier last week fire flames spread in Balakote area of Line of Control but fire flames were doused off later on.