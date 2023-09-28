CAPF deployment bolstered in Rajouri, Poonch districts

The incident had trigger widespread resentment among people with Government had to face public anger and massive protests were held over the incident while 18 additional companies of CRPF were pushed in Rajouri and Poonch districts immediately after the incident.

Ten of these companies were deployed in parts of Rajouri district while eight in Poonch and these all were meant for heightened security arrangements in sensitive as well as areas have minority population.

Now, in a major step to bolster CAPF security plan in the region, the Government has deployed two new battalions of CRPF in twin districts taking number of battalions of CRPF in the district to three against one battalion.

Earlier, one CRPF battalion was deployed in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch with its manpower was also looking after security of some prison complexes thereby reducing the number of troops on ground after which 18 additional companies of CRPF drawn from different sources were deployed as an immediate measure after Dhangri incident.

Now, these companies are being withdrawn in a phased manner and being replaced with two full battalions for better command and control and more presence of forces in field.

In Rajouri, official sources said, two full fledged battalions are deployed while one full battalion has been deployed in Poonch district with battalion headquarters of these battalions will also remain in the respective districts. These forces have been deployed not only at urban areas but also in remote pockets in twin districts in support with police machinery with deployment has also been made in several far areas in order to augment existing police apparatuses there.

Official sources said that increase in manpower of CRPF troops in the region has also widened their area of operation as well as role in security apparatus. The troops of CRPF, official sources said, shall play role in counter insurgency operations as well as law and order problems where these troops were already in working but now their mandate will increase due to increase in manpower.

Recently, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilbagh Singh while visiting the border district on September 6 had mentioned about terror activities stating that all efforts are being made to track and eliminate the terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch who are believed to be numbered around 12. He had mention about a series of successful operations carried out by forces in the region. DGP had paid several visits in the region this year so far in order to take security reviews and to supervise the ongoing anti terror operations.