Captain among two army officers killed, four injured in explosion along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Rajouri, July 18: An Army Captain and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed and four others wounded in an explosion along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of J&K’s Poonch district, officials said today.
In an official statement, an army spokesman said that an accidental grenade blast occurred last night in the Mendhar Sector of District Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control.
"The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers who were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Udhampur,” said the spokesman.
He further informed that during the treatment one officer and one JCO succumbed to their injuries.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the incident happened in Gohlad upper LoC area and at a forward location in which a young officer and a JCO lost their lives while four personnel were injured.