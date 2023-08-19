Car comes under landslide in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 19: Driver of a car belonging to a driving institute had a narrow escape when his vehicle came under landslide near Tariq bridge of Rajouri town.
The car, police said, bears registration number JK02AC9946 which was parked on road near Tariq bridge when a heavy landslide hit the site and debris of this land slide including big rocks fell over the vehicle.
The car, officials said, is completely damaged in the incident but driver of the vehicle had a narrow escape of life as he was standing out of the vehicle.