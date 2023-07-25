Cash snatcher held by Rajouri police

Rajouri, July 25: Rajouri police on Tuesday arrested a person soon after he snatched money from a person infront of an ATM in main town area.
Police in an official statement said that a man from Darhal Malikan in Rajouri went inside an ATM booth for withdrawal of cash . He withdrew Rs 18,000.
Soon after he came out of J&K Bank ATM infront of main branch in Rajouri town, an unknown person snatched the cash and fled from the spot.
Acting swiftly over receiving information of this snatching, a team of police headed by Incharge Police Post Rajouri city, PSI Sahil Choudhary swung into action, chased the accused and succeeded in intercepting him. Accused has been identified as Syed Asif son of Wazir Hussain Caste Sayeed m resident of Boniyar Baramulla, at present Power House Kheora in Rajouri.Police team has recovered the snatched money from the possession of accused.