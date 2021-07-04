CASO concludes in J&K's Poonch, no militant found

Poonch July 4: A cordon and search operation (CASO) launched by the Special Operations Group in Sawjiyan area of border district Poonch on Saturday night was called off by the security forces on Sunday morning after no militant was found in the area, officials said.

A top police official told Greater Kashmir that the CASO was launched by a joint team of SOG Jammu and SOG Poonch following an input that a group of militants from across the border was planning to infiltrate into the Indian side in the area.

He said that a special team of SOG from Jammu and Poonch was constituted and a CASO was launched to nab the infiltrators.