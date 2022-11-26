CASO continues in Poonch’s Nar forest

Rajouri: A cordon and search operation (CASO) launched by security forces in Nar forests of Bhata Dhurian in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district continued for a third day on Saturday with vehicular movement on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway remaining suspended for some time.

Officials said that the operation in this forest area has been going on for three days and was launched over some reports of suspicious movement in the forest area. The CASO continued for the third day on Saturday.