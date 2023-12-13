CASO in Poonch villages near LoC

Poonch, Dec 13: Security forces on Wednesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district after receiving reports of suspicious movement in the area.

The operation was launched by the security forces Wednesday afternoon and it was going on when the last reports were received.

Officials said, “Following some reports of suspicious movement in the area of Malti and other villages, close to the LoC in Poonch sector, security forces launched a CASO. Intensive searches were conducted in these areas.”

They said that the operation was being conducted jointly by the Army and Police and it was on when last reports were received.