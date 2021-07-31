CASO launched in Rajouri, Jammu-Rajouri highway closed after suspected IED recovered

Rajouri July 31: Security forces on Saturday launched an intense Cordon and Search Operation after reports about a suspicious movement in Bathuni area near district headquarters Rajouri which led to closure of Poonch-Rajouri-Jammu highway near Bathuni, officials said.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that on Saturday morning, a specific information was received about a suspicious movement between Bathuni and Dalograa villages near Rajouri town.

Soon after the inputs, security forces launched a CASO in the said area during which the traffic on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway was also halted.