CASO launched in villages along Jammu-Poonch highway

Poonch, Feb 18:  Security forces on Saturday launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in villages along Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway.

The villages where this operation has been launched include Totta Gali, Bhata Dhurian falling under Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

Officials said that after the suspicious movement of three to four people in the area in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday  security forces launched a massive CASO.

“Joint teams of Indian army and police launched  an operation and cordoned the area with searches going on,” officials said.

