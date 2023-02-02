CASO, searches launched in several Poonch areas

Rajouri: Security forces have launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Ramkund and adjoining villages of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.
Officials said that information related to suspicious movement was received by forces from Ramkund village area of Mendhar following which security forces launched an operation in the area in early morning hours on Thursday.
Officials stated that this operation was later extended to some adjoining villages of Ramkund including Chunga, Mankote. Senior army and police officers also rushed to the spot and supervised the operation that was still going on when last reports were received.
However, officials said there were no reports of any major development related to information of suspicious movement in the area.