Poonch Aug 2: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police on Monday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Khanitar and Dhokdi areas of J&K's Poonch district.

Deputy SSP Operations, Manish Sharma while confirming the development, told Greater Kashmir that the operation was launched following a tip off about suspicious movement in the twin areas.

The searches were going on at the time this report was filed.