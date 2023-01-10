CASOs continue in Rajouri areas to nab Dhangri attackers

Rajouri, Jan 10: Massive cordon and search operations launched by security forces to track the attackers involved in Jan 1 Dhangri terror attack continued for ninth day on Tuesday.
Officials said that the operation continued in full swing and joint teams of army, police and assisted by CRPF remained on the job.
They said that areas of police stations Rajouri, Kandi, Budhal, Kalakote, Dharamsal, Nowshera and Sunderbani are under operation and thorough search is going on.
Officials said that senior officers are themselves monitoring the operation and intense searches are on.