Casualties feared as bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 15: Police and security forces launched a major rescue operation after a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge at Deri Ralyote in Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Officials said that a bus on way from Surankote sub division of Poonch to Rajouri district headquarters went out of the driver’s control and fell into a deep gorge at Deri Ralyote.
"We have launched a major rescue operation at the site and teams of police, army, health department and local population are on job,” said an official.
He said that several persons are feared dead and injured.
This comes just a day after 11 persons were killed and 27 others injured in a road accident in Mandi tehsil of adjacent Poonch district.