Minor girl among two dead, eleven injured as bus overturns in J&K's Rajouri

A police officer told Greater Kashmir that accident took place at around 2 pm when the driver of the bus bearing registration number JK02AE 3393 on way towards Gambhir Mughlan Kotli from Rajouri bus stand lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle in the middle of highway.

In the accident, 12-yr-old girl Ruksana Kouser daughter of Mohammad Ishaq, a resident of Chowkian Palma village of Rajouri got stuck under the bus and died on the spot even as 21-yr-old Mohammad Sheraz, son of Mohammad Din of Galhuti village of Manjakote also succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.