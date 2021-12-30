Minor girl among two dead, eleven injured as bus overturns in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri Dec 30: A 12-yr-old girl was among two persons killed while eleven others sustained injuries after a bus they were traveling in overturned near Gambhir Brahmana - Kakora stretch of Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
A police officer told Greater Kashmir that accident took place at around 2 pm when the driver of the bus bearing registration number JK02AE 3393 on way towards Gambhir Mughlan Kotli from Rajouri bus stand lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle in the middle of highway.
In the accident, 12-yr-old girl Ruksana Kouser daughter of Mohammad Ishaq, a resident of Chowkian Palma village of Rajouri got stuck under the bus and died on the spot even as 21-yr-old Mohammad Sheraz, son of Mohammad Din of Galhuti village of Manjakote also succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.
Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched and the two bodies were removed from under the bus while eleven injured person were also evacuated from the spot by locals, police and army teams to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, he added.
The injured have been identified by police as Mohammad Din, 75, son of Noor Din, resident of Gambhir Mughlan who is having serious arm injuries, Mohin Khan, 18, son of Mohammad Bashir resident of Gambhir Mughlan, Hamide Begum, 55, wife of Mohammad Nazir resident of Gambhir Mughlan, Mohammad Din, 60, son of Mir Mohammad resident of Ghaluti Manjakote, Amir Ahmed, 18, son of Shabir Ahmed resident of Ghaluti Manjakote, Aftab Ahmed, 30, son of Mohammad Hussain resident of Gambhir Mughlan, Nazira Begum, 50, wife of Mohammad Hussain resident of Gambhir Mughlan, Shabina Akhter, 25, wife of Mohammad Bashir resident of Gahluti Manjakote, Danish, 28, son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Chandimarh Poonch, Mohammad Ayoub, 35, son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Gahluti Manjakote and Shahid Ahmed, 17, son of Mohammad Kabir resident of Ghaluti Manjakote.
Principal of GMC Rajouri, Dr Brij Mohan Gupta told Greater Kashmir that the arm of one of the injured will have to be amputated.