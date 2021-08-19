Casualties reported as encounter breaks out in J&K's Rajouri

The encounter broke out this morning in Keryote village of Thanamandi shortly after security forces launched a search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there, an official told Greater Kashmir.



"As the team approached a small gorge, the hiding militants opened fire, which was retaliated triggering an encounter, " added the official.



The official said that more contingents of security forces have been rushed to the area for reinforcement.

Unconfirmed reports said that the security forces suffered casualties during the initial exchange of fire. However, there was no immediate official confirmation.