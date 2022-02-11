Pir Panjal
Cattle charred alive in Rajouri blaze
Rajouri, Feb 11: Six domestic animals were charred alive in an incident of fire that broke out in a cattle shed in a Rajouri village.
Fire broke out in the cattle shed of RoopLal, son of Mulkh Raj in Sassalkote village of Rajouri.
Six domestic animals were charred alive in the incident.
Soon after the flames of fire erupted from the cattle shed, people of the area rushed to the spot and fire fighting operation was launched that continued for hours but the cattle shed was reduced to ashes.
People of the area have appealed the administration to provide financial aid to the victim family.