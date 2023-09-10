CCE 2022 qualifiers from Pahari community felicitated in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 10: Qualifiers of Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) who belong to Pahari community have been felicitated during an event in Rajouri.
This event was organised by Pahari Tribe ST Forum and for those who have qualified J&K Combined Competitive Examinations, 2022.
Those who got selected in CCE, 2022 and were honoured during the felicitation function include Hanan Shawl, Abhinandan, Shivam Sharma, Sandeep Kumar, Iflak Ahmed Malik, Jyoti Choudhary, Mohd Waseem Khan, Aditi Singhaal, Aaqib Lone, Mohd Ajaz Ul Rehman, Ishrat Sultana, Sumnash Kumar Sharma, Zahoor Din, Rupali Singh, Farhana Farooq, Megha Sharma, Sabha Sarwar, Ekshu Sharma, Dr. Viplove Sudan, Mohd Daanish Malik, Sushant Sharma, Sayed Dayam Kazmi, Jasmeet Kour, Mohd Ajaz and Antriksh Jamwal.