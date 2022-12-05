CCTV cameras, other valuable property stolen from Rajouri school

Rajouri, Dec 5: Targeting a private education institution the thieves decamped with valuable property including CCTV cameras and a video recorder from Shanti Niketan school in Mubarkh Pura village of Rajouri.
As per locals and school management, unidentified thieves struck at school on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday as they entered the school by breaking an iron door.
They said that the accused decamped with an audio system, mic, battery, inverter, computers and also took away CCTV cameras installed in the school along with the recorder having CCTV footage content.
The school management informed that a complaint was filed before police at the local police station after which a team of police visited the site and conducted the investigation.
“We demand a proper investigation in the matter as thieves are on the prowl in Rajouri and are decamping with the valuable property of people.” Sarpanch of area Karan Saryal said.
He added that thieves have this time carried out theft in an education institution which is a shameful act and earlier they took away the electricity transformer from the water pumping station of the area resulting in closure of the water supply scheme. Police on the other hand said that investigation into the matter has been set into motion.