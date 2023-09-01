Chakka Jam call Mixed response in Rajouri

Rajouri, Sep 1: The Chakka Jam call given by the Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association received mixed response in this border district. The movement of heavy passenger vehicles remained suspended but light passenger vehicles including auto rickshaws were seen plying on roads.
This protest call was given by the association over Sarore Toll plaza row calling for suspension of Toll collection till Highway stretch from Jammu to Kathua Lakhanpur is maintained on merits.
The protest call announced by the association was also supported by local transport associations in Rajouri . The movement of heavy passenger vehicles including buses and mini buses especially of inter-district routes remained suspended that badly affected the life of people.
At many places people were seen walking by foot or struggling hard to get lift in personal cars of others to reach their destinations. However, the movement of light passenger vehicles including auto rickshaws especially in urban areas in the district was witnessed normal as other days.
“I am waiting for a bus to go to Jammu but have to return from Salani bridge after waiting for over two hours,” said Shashi Bala.
"Movement of inter-district passenger vehicles especially light motor vehicles including auto rickshaws was normal like other days," said Sharda Sharma from Rajouri who was travelling in an auto rikshaw of Mandi to Khandli route in Rajouri town.