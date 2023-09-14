Change of land use cases discussed in Rajouri

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, led a significant meeting of the District Level Committee (DLC) today, aimed at addressing applications seeking a transition from agricultural to non-agricultural land use.

During the session, the DLC meticulously examined each application, emphasising the paramount importance of adhering to the Land Conversion Regulations of 2022. Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal directed relevant departments to ensure the judicious issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to applicants.

Beyond the primary agenda of reviewing land use changes, the DLC meeting underscored the commitment to promote sustainable development practices within the district. Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal passionately stressed the need to strike equilibrium between development initiatives and environmental conservation. This vision champions responsible land use planning for the greater good and welfare of the local community.