Chargesheet filed against 4 terror associates in Rajouri: Police

Rajouri, Dec 23: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday filed a chargesheet against four terror associates who were booked under relevant cases in the district.
In a press statement, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that Rajouri police today filed a chargesheet against four LeT associates namely Talib Hussain Shah son of Haider Shah resident of Draj Koteranka, Mohd Shabir son of Ghulam Hussain, Mohd Sadiq son of Ibrahiem residents of Draj in district Rajouri and Mohd Qasim @Suleman son of Mohd Shafi resident of Angrala District Reasi, at present Pakistan.
Chargesheet against all the four accused was filed in the NIA court Jammu under the Unlawful Activities(Prevention)Act and Explosive Substance Act, said SSP.
The three accused were arrested in the month of June and July this year and during the course of investigation it was found that all of them were associated with the proscribed terror group and involved in terror related activities, SSP said in an official statement.
" It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth accused namely Mohd Qasim @Suleman is presently in Pakistan, who crossed the border illegally in the 2002 and is instrumental in spreading terror activities in the Pir Panjal and Chenab Velly by creating nexus with Local inhabitants through drone droppings, carrying consignments of illegal arms and ammunition across the border." SSP said.
The investigation exposed the terror network in Pir Panjal areas and Chenab Valley, he said.
The chargesheet, as per SSP, was filed before the Court by DySP Police Component Rajouri, Shivender Singh Jamwal.