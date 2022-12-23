Chargesheet filed against 4 terror associates in Rajouri: Police

The three accused were arrested in the month of June and July this year and during the course of investigation it was found that all of them were associated with the proscribed terror group and involved in terror related activities, SSP said in an official statement.

" It is pertinent to mention here that the fourth accused namely Mohd Qasim @Suleman is presently in Pakistan, who crossed the border illegally in the 2002 and is instrumental in spreading terror activities in the Pir Panjal and Chenab Velly by creating nexus with Local inhabitants through drone droppings, carrying consignments of illegal arms and ammunition across the border." SSP said.