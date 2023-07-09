Chemist shop gutted in Poonch Mandi

Poonch: A chemist shop located in front of sub-district hospital Mandi got gutted in an incident of fire in Poonch Mandi township of Rajouri district.

The incident, officials said, happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when flames erupted from the chemist shop, namely Ayaan medical shop.

Fire fighting operation was launched in the midnight hours and flames were prevented from spreading to adjoining shops.

However, officials said, the chemist shop got reduced to ashes and all kinds of medicines lying in the shop got damaged.