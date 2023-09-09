Chief Justice inaugurates National Lok Adalat in Poonch

He highlighted that Lok Adalat is a simple process during which both parties settle their disputes amicably. He added that this system puts an end to the continuing litigation process wherein the party which loses goes in appeal but in the resolution by Lok Adalat, a settlement by agreement puts end on further litigation and both parties win. He also appreciated the new Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) system wherein public who are poor and cannot afford Advocate in sessions trail of heinous offences are given an Advocate named as Legal Aid Defence Counsel free of cost.

The Chief Justice on the occasion asked the LADCs of district Court Poonch to brief the audience about their work profile. He also directed the trained mediators to brief the audience about the another method of alternate dispute resolution.

The Chief Justice in his address also highlighted the role of para Legal Volunteers which are the bridges between the poor people and judiciary.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Principal District and Sessions Judge gave a brief outlook about the district judiciary.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch also extended gratitude and welcomed the Chief Justice of J&K UT on behalf of district administration and he assured all cooperation to the district judiciary. He also appreciated the efforts of district legal services Authority (DLSA) Poonch for organising this event and also raising legal awareness among the masses. The beneficiaries of the MACT cases, Labour Court cases and Revenue Courts were handed over cheques by the Chief Justice. He also inspected the district court complex Poonch and the ADR Centre Poonch.

In the Lok Adalat today, a total of nine benches were constituted including the revenue and social welfare benches at the district headquarter. A total number of 2432 Cases were taken up in today’s Lok Adalat including civil, criminal, MACT, Bank Recovery and other cases.