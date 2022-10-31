Child dies, middle-aged man critically wounded in Mendhar road accidents

Mendhar: A child died while a middle-aged man was critically injured in two separate road accidents that took place in Mendhar sub division area of Poonch district on Monday.

As per police, a child was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle at Sangala Chowk in Mendhar town after which he was taken to Mendhar sub district hospital and than referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri from where he was shifted to GMC Jammu. However the child died en-route.

Police said that deceased has been identified as Afrid Khan son of Mohammad Zameer Khan resident of Kota Mendhar while a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Mendhar.

In another road accident, a car got badly damaged and a man in it was critically hurt.

Police said that accident took place when a truck UP78GT 4789 loaded with apples was on way to Jammu from Poonch and at Bhimber Gali it collided with the car JK12B 4956.

In this accident, three other persons present in the car had a narrow escape of life . The injured have been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri from SDH Mendhar for specialised treatment.

The injured reportedly got stuck inside the car after the accident and was rescued by hectic efforts of teams of army, police and locals.