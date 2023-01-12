Child injured in firing incident

The injured was shifted to Sub District Hospital Surankote and later referred to GMC Rajouri for specialised treatment.

Police on the other hand said that a local man has been detained in connection with this firing incident.

"Preliminary, it has come to fore that the detained man went to forest for hunting purpose.When he fired from his 12 bore rifle some bullet splinters hit boy's body," Deputy SP Surankote said.

He added that man has been detained and legal proceedings and further investigation is going on.