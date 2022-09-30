Choudhary Mohammed Hussain remembered

Rajouri, Sep 30: Large number of people from different walks of life on Friday paid rich tributes to the political leader, Choudhary Mohammed Hussain on his 20th death anniversary at his ancestral village Darhala in Rajouri District.
The people from various areas attended the programme which was organised in memory of the leader to remember his work and contribution for the society as it shaped Rajouri and Poonch Districts with the opening of political, educational and economical opportunities for the people of these twin Districts.