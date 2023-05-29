Civil society, students join hands with Rajouri admin in fight against drug abuse

Rajouri, May 29: To build a society free from drugs, District Administration Rajouri, members of the civil society and Himalayan Education Mission Rajouri today joined hands to organise a mega anti-drug awareness programme.
This collaborative endeavour aims to raise awareness and empower individuals to combat the menace of drug abuse and foster a healthier and safer community.
Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, was the chief guest, while Senior Superintendent of Police, Amrit Pal Singh, was the guest of honour. The programme witnessed the overwhelming participation of more than 1000 students, locals, PRI, ULB members, religious and community leaders, and prominent citizens, marking a significant milestone in the collective fight against substance abuse.
The event also witnessed the official launch of a compelling signature campaign and the flagging off of a powerful rally, reinforcing the commitment to building a drug-free society.