Cleanliness drives held across Mankote block

In this connection, a Swachhata Hi Seva event was organised at GHS Uchhad with the aim to promote the importance of cleanliness and sanitation among the students.

During the day, a massive awareness cum cleanliness drive was organised. The participants, in a collective effort to clean and beautify their surroundings, took up brooms to sweep away the debris of neglect, breathing new life into the surroundings.

Later, a spirited rally led by DDC Mankote and other officials was taken out to promote ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’. The rally emphasised the significance of a clean and green environment, echoing the timeless wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi.