Cleanliness drives held across Mankote block

Poonch, Oct 6: The Aspirational Block programme in Mankote received a major boost today as a series of Cleanliness related activities were held on the day three of ongoing Sankalp Saptah initiative with the theme "Swachata ek Sankalp".
In this connection, a Swachhata Hi Seva event was organised at GHS Uchhad with the aim to promote the importance of cleanliness and sanitation among the students.
During the day, a massive awareness cum cleanliness drive was organised. The participants, in a collective effort to clean and beautify their surroundings, took up brooms to sweep away the debris of neglect, breathing new life into the surroundings.
Later, a spirited rally led by DDC Mankote and other officials was taken out to promote ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’. The rally emphasised the significance of a clean and green environment, echoing the timeless wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi.
Further, a painting competition and Swachhata Pledge was also organised. The Event culminated with the Felicitation of Safai Karamcharis.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, the week-long Sankalp Saptah (October 3 to October 9) aims to enhance governance and elevate the quality of life in Aspirational Blocks.
The function was attended by ADDC Poonch, DDC Member Mankote, Tehsildar Mankote, BDO Mankote, PRI's and others concerned.