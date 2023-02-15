Cleanliness, plantation drives organised at JU’s Poonch Campus

Poonch, Feb 15: Students of Department of Sericulture semester 1st Poonch Campus today conducted a plantation drive at Mulberry Garden and its adjoining areas. The plantation drive was carried out on the direction of Director Poonch Campus Prof. Dipankar Sengupta.
Accompanied by Campus Officer, Dr Rubia Bukhari and Dr Suraksha Chanotra I/C Department of Sericulture, the students of Department of Sericulture planted the saplings of mulberry at mulberry garden. More than 100 saplings of mulberry trees were planted during the drive.
Later, a cleanliness drive was also organised under the supervision of Campus Officer Dr Rubia Bukhari. The students of the campus conducted a cleanliness drive in Mulberry garden and the site of Vermicompost pit.
The NSS volunteers under the supervision of Kalpana Sudan were also part of the programme.
While congratulating the students and staff of the Department of Sericulture Poonch Campus, Prof. Dipankar Sengupta, encouraged the students to plant trees wherever possible to create a better environment for the future generations.
“We must have unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our mother nature,” he stated, adding that greenery and cleanliness would lead to better health and would make the environment pollution-free.
He commended the students and staff of the campus, especially Campus Officer Dr Rubia Bukhari for launching the plantation and cleanliness drive in the Mulberry Garden.
Speaking on the occasion, the Campus Officer underlined the importance of cleanliness in educational institutions. “Healthy and safe environment in educational institutions is beneficial for both students and the staff,” she added.