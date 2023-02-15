Cleanliness, plantation drives organised at JU’s Poonch Campus

Accompanied by Campus Officer, Dr Rubia Bukhari and Dr Suraksha Chanotra I/C Department of Sericulture, the students of Department of Sericulture planted the saplings of mulberry at mulberry garden. More than 100 saplings of mulberry trees were planted during the drive.

Later, a cleanliness drive was also organised under the supervision of Campus Officer Dr Rubia Bukhari. The students of the campus conducted a cleanliness drive in Mulberry garden and the site of Vermicompost pit.