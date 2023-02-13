Closure of schools leaves 33 buildings out of use in Rajouri

These buildings are lying vacant as the schools located in them were clubbed with nearby schools due to absence of students in recent years.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that many government schools in Rajouri district have been closed in recent years as there were no students left or the number of students present in schools was less than two digits. They informed that the process of closing these schools was named as school clubbing. Due to clubbing, officials said, around fifty-five government school buildings became vacant, but some of these buildings were later used with Cluster Resource Complexes shifted in these areas and thirty four buildings were left vacant. " Recently one of the earlier clubbed schools has been re-established as the number of students in the school crossed twenty five and now thirty three government school buildings are vacant," said officials.