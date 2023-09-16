‘Cobra’ rescued in Nowshera town

The wildlife officials later captured the snake, who was found to be a Cobra. Warden of Wildlife Protection Department, Mushtaq Chowdhary said, “Cobra snakes are believed to be present in some parts of the district like Nowshera and Sunderbani, which generally witness hotter days.”

He said, “For the first time, two Cobra snakes have been captured alive in the district.”

“Our staff received a call last week and rescued a Cobra from a house in Dhangri village,” said the officer, who added that last night another snake of this poisonous species was found and rescued in Nowshera. “Both the snakes have been released in their natural habitat,” he said.