Cold, dry conditions causing respiratory illnesses among Pir Panjal residents

Rajouri: Cold, dry conditions have started to affect the normal life in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Pir Panjal region, health experts said Sunday.
The twin districts have no received any rainfall for the past month and a half, creating a dry and cold spell, affecting life of every citizen.
Ankush Sharma of Sunderbani said that for the last two to three days, the entire area was witnessing severe mist, causing lesser visibility while dry conditions were prevailing with no rainfall.
“Not only farming but the health of people is also affected and almost every second person is suffering from cough and cold due to dry weather,” he said.
Muhammad Anaz of Manjakote said that the health of people had been badly affected due to cold, dry conditions and that people were praying for rainfall so that the dry spell comes to an end.
Head of the Department of Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, Dr Jamil Hussain said that dry, cold conditions had increased cases of respiratory illness and infections. “People should take all precautions suggested for this dry season and consult doctor soon if they getting infected and develop respiratory illnesses,” Dr Jamil said.