Cold, dry conditions causing respiratory illnesses among Pir Panjal residents

Rajouri: Cold, dry conditions have started to affect the normal life in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Pir Panjal region, health experts said Sunday.

The twin districts have no received any rainfall for the past month and a half, creating a dry and cold spell, affecting life of every citizen.

Ankush Sharma of Sunderbani said that for the last two to three days, the entire area was witnessing severe mist, causing lesser visibility while dry conditions were prevailing with no rainfall.