Conclude investigation of cases of heinous nature : SSP Poonch

During the meeting ,police said, cases registered under UAPA, NDPS, heinous crimes, crime against women were discussed threadbare.

"Stress was laid to make rigorous efforts in finalization of investigation in such cases on merits within stipulated time period," said police. Police further informed that SSP enjoined upon all investigating officers of special reported cases and heinous cases to follow all laid down procedure while investigating such cases.

The field officers were also asked to gear up the investigation in all pending cases for their finalization to ensure maximum disposal percentage by the year end.

SSP further stressed to keep a strict vigil over released, surrendered terrorists, OGWs and history sheeters and preventive actions against all trouble mongers to be taken.

The territorial and supervisory officers were also directed by the chair to enhance the security apparatus around vital installations, minority pockets and religious places and carry out area domination exercises on a regular basis besides regular contact with citizens by means of Thana Diwas, PCPG meetings.