Concrete structure damaged in Rajouri fire incident

Rajouri: A single-room concrete structure located in Draj village of Rajouri got gutted in an incident of fire on Saturday.
The single-room structure having a roof made up of leaves and clay belonged to Mohammad Sakal son of Mohammad Sharif resident of Draj village of Kotranka sub division in Rajouri district.
Police said that on Saturday evening, flames erupted from the structure and engulfed it.
“The structure got damaged in this incident of fire but there is no loss of life and members of family living in it had a narrow escape of life,” Police said.