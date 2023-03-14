Congress takes out Yatra in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 14: Congress party on Tuesday took out “Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra” in Rajouri town and Sunderbani as a part of its series of such yatras scheduled to be organised across Jammu and Kashmir.
In Rajouri town as well as in Sunderbani town, Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatras were led by party's J&K President Vikar Rasool Wani who was accompanied by former minister Raman Bhalla, party's chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other leaders.
In Sunderbani, the yatra was taken out in main town while it started from Salani bridge in Rajouri town and culminated at Abdullah bridge.
In his media statement, Congress party president in Jammu and Kashmir Vikar Rasool Wani said that aim of organising this Yatra is to strengthen communal harmony and brotherhood in the society and also to raise voice against forces dividing the society.
He also said that anti people policies enforced by the government on the people in Jammu and Kashmir are affecting life of every citizen and Congress party is also highlighting these anti people policies through such Yatras.
Wani criticised government for rising unemployment rate and said that development has come to a stand still while all the claims made by the government are hollow in nature.