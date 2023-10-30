Connecting several villages Kangota foot-bridge awaits repair

Rajouri, Oct 30: Connecting three different villages including Kangota in Kewal Trun panchayat of Rajouris’ Budhal area, a foot- bridge called as “Kangota’ bridge is awaiting repair for last five years. Thousands of people have to risk their lives while moving over it.
The iron bridge, locals said, was constructed decades ago but it suffered extensive damage in 2018 floods and is lying damaged since then with repair.
They said that this vital bridge connects different areas including Kangota village with large number of people including students move over the bridge on daily basis.
“This is a vital bridge but it’s condition is worst and people have to risk their lives while moving over it,” said Sarpanch of the area Mohammad Farooq Inqlabi.
He said that demand for repair of this bridge is being taken up before Government for last five years but no action has been taken and necessary repair of this bridge is still awaited.
Kangota is a village of Budhal in Kotranka sub division of Rajouri district which is hilly and tough region. People living in the area live a tough life since the area is unconnected from road which further adds to the problem of people.
The Sarpanch of area also took up the matter with administration on Mondays’ public camp organised by government in Rajouri which was headed by Secretary of Public Works Department, Shailendar Kumar.
The Sarpanch said that multiples promises of bridge repair have been made with the people of the area but so far there is no result.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, meanwhile, informed that this issue has been taken on priority.
“We have projected for repair of existing bridge as well as an additional bridge also,” said Deputy Commissioner informing that Rs 16 lakh have been projected in plan for this work.