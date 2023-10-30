Connecting several villages Kangota foot-bridge awaits repair

The iron bridge, locals said, was constructed decades ago but it suffered extensive damage in 2018 floods and is lying damaged since then with repair.

They said that this vital bridge connects different areas including Kangota village with large number of people including students move over the bridge on daily basis.

“This is a vital bridge but it’s condition is worst and people have to risk their lives while moving over it,” said Sarpanch of the area Mohammad Farooq Inqlabi.