Consignment of arms, narcotics recovered in Rajouri

The recovery has been made from Saryah village area on LoC forward in Rajouri but no arrest could be made so far. In an official statement issued by the Jammu based spokesperson of the army, it has been informed that based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army conducted operations near the Line of Control at Jhangar Nowshera in the Rajouri district on Saturday.

“The operation led to the recovery of two sophisticated pistols, two kilograms of narcotics and a two KG IED,” he said.