Consignment of arms, narcotics recovered in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 12: The army on Sunday claimed to have unearthed a narco terror nexus recovering a consignment of arms, narcotics, and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) during an operation on the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
The recovery has been made from Saryah village area on LoC forward in Rajouri but no arrest could be made so far. In an official statement issued by the Jammu based spokesperson of the army, it has been informed that based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army conducted operations near the Line of Control at Jhangar Nowshera in the Rajouri district on Saturday.
“The operation led to the recovery of two sophisticated pistols, two kilograms of narcotics and a two KG IED,” he said.
The spokesperson further said that “this operation has averted a major incident which could have been initiated by perpetrators using the weapons and the IED, funded by the narco-terrorists.”
Senior Superintendent of Police in Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, said that this recovery has been made by the army and is a major success for forces.
Official sources meanwhile said that an investigation into the matter has been kick started to ascertain the mode through which this consignment has been brought on this side of LoC.
Regarding the LoC forward area from where this recovery has been made that include Saryah village, official sources said that “this area is forward area on Line of Control and tough terrain, forest cover and dense grass growth create a tough situation for surveillance.”
They further mentioned “about taping and packaging of consignment which also gave an indication towards the possibility of drone dropping for which investigation is to be conducted.”