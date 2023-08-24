Consignment of banned drugs seized

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police alongwith a team of drugs controller department seized a consignment comprising of banned drugs that was received in Rajouri through courier.

Three persons have so far been detained in connection with the case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarter Rajouri, Mudassir Hussain said that there was an information that a suspicious parcel is reaching Rajouri after which a team of police alongwith Drugs controller launched an operation and intercepted this consignment.

Around 400 banned tablets have been recovered from this courier parcel which have been seized, said Deputy SP.

He informed that three persons have so far been detained in connection with investigation of the case.

Drugs Inspector Mohammad Shakoor on the other hand said that this operation was launched on the basis of a specific information and this consignment has been recovered and team is working on similar other informations also.