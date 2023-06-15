Consignment of liquor seized during raid in Rajouri

Rajouri: Tightening its noose against the unlawful act of illegal smuggling and sale of liquor, a shopkeeper has been arrested from Narian area of Rajouri and a consignment of liquor has been seized from his possession.

The recovery and arrest has been made by a team of police alongwith central reserve police force during a drive launched to check sale of liquor from some shops along Jammu-Rajouri Poonch national highway.

Rajouri Police said that a team of police headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain along with SHO Rajouri Mohammad Showket Chowdhary and PSI Maan Singh along with a team of CRPF 72 Battalion conducted raids at a number of shops between Bathuni and Narian under police station Rajouri.