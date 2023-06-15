Consignment of liquor seized during raid in Rajouri

Rajouri: Tightening its noose against the unlawful act of illegal smuggling and sale of liquor, a shopkeeper has been arrested from Narian area of Rajouri and a consignment of liquor has been seized from his possession.
The recovery and arrest has been made by a team of police alongwith central reserve police force during a drive launched to check sale of liquor from some shops along Jammu-Rajouri Poonch national highway.
Rajouri Police said that a team of police headed by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain along with SHO Rajouri Mohammad Showket Chowdhary and PSI Maan Singh along with a team of CRPF 72 Battalion conducted raids at a number of shops between Bathuni and Narian under police station Rajouri.
The raids were conducted amid complaints about the illegal sale and smuggling of liquor at some shops along the highway.
During this drive, a shopkeeper namely Parshotam Lal resident Phali Sialsui was arrested after a consignment of liquor was seized from his shop at Narain.
The recovery included around twenty-five litres of locally prepared desi liquor and some bottles of smuggled liquor. Cognizance into the matter has been taken and further investigation is going on.