Consignment of narcotics recovered in LoC village

Rajouri , May 28: A huge consignment of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, has been recovered during a search operation at Bagyaldara village on Line of Control (Loc) in Poonch sector area of Poonch district.
The recovered consignment weighing approximately 44 kilograms is believed to be heroin which has been smuggled in Cross LoC smuggling mode. In an official statement, army said that this huge consignment of narcotics has been recovered in Poonch.
" A joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch LoC was going on from last three days," said army in official statement. During this operation, forces have recovered approximately 44 Kilograms of narcotics near LOC which was kept in the area. " Further searches in the area are going on." the army said.