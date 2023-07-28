Consignment of narcotics recovered on LoC in Rajouri : Police

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri Amritpal Singh said cross LoC smuggling bid has been foiled. The operation that led to this recovery was carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and BSF on the basis of a specific intelligence input. He said that there was some specific intelligence input on the basis of which an operation was launched in LoC area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector.

During the operation, SSP Rajouri said, five packets of Narcotics weighing eight kgs, 960 grams of Narcotics was found which has been seized and taken into possession. Police has registered a case in FIR 171/2023 U/Ss 8/21/22 NDPS Act in Nowshera police station and further investigation is going on.