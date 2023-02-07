Construction work of  vital road project kick starts in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 7 : District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today kick-started a major road construction project connecting Saaj to Dhakan.

The project is being executed by the PMGSY Division Budhal and is expected to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 6.33 crore.

The new road is expected to greatly improve transportation and boost economic activity in the region.