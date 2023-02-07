Construction work of  vital road project kick starts in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 7 : District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today kick-started a major road construction project connecting Saaj to Dhakan.
The project is being executed by the PMGSY Division Budhal and is expected to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 6.33 crore.
The new road is expected to greatly improve transportation and boost economic activity in the region.
The DDC stated that the project was top priority for the government and that every effort will be made to ensure its timely completion. He said that the road would be built as per the highest standards.
The project is expected to bring many benefits to the region, including increased accessibility, improved connectivity, and a boost to the local economy.
The Saaj to Dhakan road project is a significant step towards the government’s goal of improving infrastructure and promoting economic development in the region. The DDC expressed optimism that the project will be completed within the stipulated time and to the satisfaction of the local residents.