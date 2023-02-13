Construction worker's family receives compensation in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 13: The Labour Department Rajouri today provided death compensation of Rs 11.73 lakh to the dependents of a deceased worker, Khadam Hussain, who was working with the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) when he passed away.
The Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal, handed over the cheque to Bajarat Begum, the widow of Khadam Hussain.
The compensation was provided under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Scheme, which aims to provide financial assistance to workers in the construction sector and their dependents in the event of an accident or death while at work.