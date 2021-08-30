Cop along with his mother arrested for wife’s murder in J&K's Poonch

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the woman, a teacher by profession, was strangulated by the policeman along with his mother after which the duo placed the body at around 100 meters away from the residence.

The body of the woman, Shanaz Akhter, teacher was recovered by police at Keri Gulatta on August 24 with visible injury marks, an official said.

Later, a case FIR No. 91 under section 302 and 109 of IPC was registered at Police Station Gurasi and started investigation in the case.



Subsequently, police worked out the blind murder case of the woman, a mother of three girls and a son, an official said.

SDPO Mendhar Z A Jaffri told GNS that based on the technical and other evidence, it was found that the woman's husband, constable Mohammad Irfan Manhas, had strangulated the wife at midnight while she was asleep. The police officer said that while Iran posted with IRP battalion in Batamaloo Srinagar, manually strangulated the woman, his mother (mother-in-law of deceased) held her legs.

After the murder, the son-mother duo tried to destroy evidence and changed clothes of the victim before placing the body in the dead of night at some 100 meters of the residence, the officer said. He further informed that after the murder, Irfan, son of Mohammad Aslam, an ex-serviceman, left for Srinagar in a truck in a bid to give an impression that he remained on duty.

“It was an organised crime and criminals have tried to hide /remove all evidences but sincere efforts of SHO Gursai, Niaz Ahmed and technical team of Dysp operation Poonch Manish Sharma and timely guidance and supervision of SSP Poonch and DIGP R/P range Vivek Gupta led to the solving of the blind murder case within a period of five days,” a police officer told GNS.

Both the accused mother-son duo have been arrested by the police.